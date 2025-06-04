Govt launches ‘Mining Dashboard’ to fasttrack working of auctioned mineral blocks

Union minister G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday launched ‘Mining Dashboard’, a centralized digital platform developed by the Ministry of Mines to monitor the operational status of auctioned mineral blocks and track statutory clearances across the country.

The initiative is part of the Government of India’s ongoing efforts to enhance transparency, efficiency, and accountability in the mineral sector.

In a post on X, the Union Minister said, “Augmenting Digitization to Enhance Transparency in Development and Operationalising Mineral Wealth! Launched the Mining Dashboard today. This state-of-the-art digital platform enables real-time monitoring of the operationalisation status of auctioned mineral blocks across the country, marking an important step in promoting transparency, efficiency, and accountability in the mining sector.”

The launch of the Mining Dashboard marks a significant milestone following the introduction of the auction regime under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 (as amended).

Till date, 500 mineral blocks have been successfully auctioned across 16 states—with 466 blocks auctioned by the state governments and 34 critical mineral blocks by the Central Government. Of these, 64 blocks have been operationalised.

The Dashboard provides a structured and real-time monitoring mechanism that enables identification of bottlenecks, supports timely interventions, and helps accelerate the commencement of mining operations.

It will serve as a key tool for Central and state governments, project proponents, and other stakeholders by offering actionable insights and data-driven decision support.

The Mining Dashboard is expected to play a pivotal role in boosting domestic mineral production, reducing import dependency, and contributing to India’s overall economic growth.