The two-wheeler electric mobility space has started emerging in the Indian ecosystem, another one has now revealed an electric bicycle for an in-city commute. GreenVolt Mobility, an Ahmadabad-based EV startup is the one in the headlines now and the electric bicycle that it has launched is called Mantis E Bike.

The e-bike will now be operating in Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

Sarthak Baxi, CEO, Greenvolt Mobility said, “We are thrilled to expand our operations in other cities. Mantis is designed and developed to make daily commutes more convenient, affordable and eco-friendly. Customers can Pre-book and be the early adopter via the company’s official website”

He added, “We are planning to open 60 Authorized sales and service station by June 2020 in all the major cities of India and Mantis will serve as the first step of the ladder in making electric vehicles mainstream in India.”

As for the electric bicycle itself, the Mantis is able to reach a top speed of 25 kmph, thanks to its mid-mounted 250 watt motor. The company claims that the electric bicycle’s motor and its controller have completely been produced in-house.

This motor is backed by a 48v 14.5 Ah Li-ion battery pack, which also claims a range of 50 km on a full charge. The company mentions a charging time of around 2.5 hours for the bicycle from start.

In addition to this, Mantis comes with features like front and rear disc brakes, a mini digital instrument console, LED lights and a payload capacity of 100 kg. GreenVolt Mobility also claims that the components of the electric bicycle are waterproof, further offering a lifetime warranty for the motor and controller. Meanwhile, the warranty for the battery is of 2 years.

The Mantis E-Bike pre-booking is at Rs 999. For early adopters the price is Rs.34,999 and after activation of dealerships, the price is going to be Rs.37,999.