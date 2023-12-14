GPAI member countries adopt New Delhi declaration on AI, its responsible use

The New Delhi declaration of the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI), unanimously adopted by 28 countries on Wednesday, is focused on harnessing new opportunities and mitigating the risks arising from the development, deployment and use of AI.

This includes concerns around misinformation and disinformation, unemployment, lack of transparency and fairness, protection of intellectual property and personal data, and threats to human rights and democratic values.

The GPAI member countries further affirmed their commitment to continue to work within their respective jurisdictions to advance safe, secure, and trustworthy AI, including, as appropriate, through the development of relevant regulations, policies, standards, and other initiatives.

“We acknowledge the noteworthy progress and achievements under the leadership of Japan as the 2023 Lead Chair with India as the Incoming Support Chair and France as the Outgoing Support Chair. This includes significant efforts related to the strengthening of GPAI as a diverse and inclusive multi-stakeholder initiative,” read the final declaration.

The consensus on the declaration was arrived at after about a 5-hour ministerial council meeting.

“All countries unanimously adopted the New Delhi declaration. The declaration promises to position GPAI at the forefront of shaping AI in terms of innovation and collaboration, increasing applications of AI in healthcare, agriculture and other areas of concern,” said Minister for State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

The declaration supported the intention of India to promote collaborative AI for global partnership among GPAI members by supporting projects aimed at promoting equitable access to critical resources for AI research and innovation, such as AI computing, high quality diverse datasets, algorithms, software, testbeds, and other AI-relevant resources in compliance with applicable intellectual property protections and data protection legislations.

“We support the development, in a collaborative manner, of necessary knowledge, skills, infrastructure, policies, risk management frameworks and governance mechanisms to effectively and responsibly leverage AI technologies and applications, including among low and middle-income countries to harness the potential of AI advancements and manage the associated risks, including ensuring robust protection of rights, safety, and security,” the declaration emphasised.

The GPAI has ensured that AI becomes a kinetic enabler for millions of people with clear and accountable guardrails.