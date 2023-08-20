Govt imposes 40% duty on onion exports

The government on Saturday imposed a 40% export duty on onion exports till December 31.

The announcement regarding onion exports was made through a notification on Saturday. This notification shall come into force with immediate effect, and will remain in force up to and inclusive of the December 31, 2023.

The prices of several vegetables including onion, potato and tomatoes have skyrocketed in last few weeks.

Revised tomatoes prices:

Following the soaring prices of tomatoes, the government decided that it will sell tomatoes at Rs 40 per kg from August 20 onwards with an aim to further cool down its prices.

The consumer affairs department has directed NAFED and NCCF to sell tomatoes at Rs 40 per kg starting from August 20. This decision is due to the continued decline in tomato prices in wholesale and retail markets.

On Friday, the Consumer Affairs Ministry announced the decision, stating that NAFED and NCCF have procured more than 15 lakh kg of tomatoes since July 14.

The two agencies have sold tomatoes at subsidized rates across the country in locations like Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar in the past month.

There was a spike in retail inflation also for July, as it had touched 7.44 per cent owing to high food prices, which took food inflation to 11.51 per cent for the same period.