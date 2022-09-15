Gold price today, 15. Sep. 2022

On Thursday, there was a modest decline in Indian gold prices. Prices are constantly changing, and buying gold is extremely expensive every day during festivals. According to the website goodreturns.in, purchasers in Delhi must pay Rs 46,400 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold and Rs 51,780 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold.
Gold Price Today in major cities-
|Major Cities
|22 Carat/10g
|24 Carat/10g
|Delhi
|Rs 46,350
|Rs 50,560
|Mumbai
|Rs 46,200
|Rs 50,400
|Kolkata
|Rs 46,200
|Rs 50,400
|Chennai
|Rs 47,000
|Rs 51,270
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 46,250
|Rs 50,450
Data – goodreturns.in