Gold price today, 15. Sep. 2022

purchasers in Delhi must pay Rs 46,400 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold and Rs 51,780 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold.

SNS | New Delhi | September 15, 2022 10:37 am

On Thursday, there was a modest decline in Indian gold prices. Prices are constantly changing, and buying gold is extremely expensive every day during festivals. According to the website goodreturns.in, purchasers in Delhi must pay Rs 46,400 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold and Rs 51,780 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold.

Gold Price Today in major cities-

Major Cities     22 Carat/10g     24 Carat/10g
Delhi     Rs 46,350     Rs 50,560
Mumbai     Rs 46,200     Rs 50,400
Kolkata     Rs 46,200     Rs 50,400
Chennai     Rs 47,000     Rs 51,270
Ahmedabad     Rs 46,250     Rs 50,450

 

Data –  goodreturns.in

