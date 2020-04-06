Budget carrier GoAir has fixed April 15 and May 1 to reopen ticket bookings for domestic and international routes.

“GoAir is open for bookings from 15th April 2020 for its domestic flights, and the airline is open for bookings for international flights from 1st May 2020,” tweeted ANI quoting a GoAir spokesperson as saying.

The government had suspended all commercial flights on domestic and international routes till April 14 amid the nationwide lockdown to prevent the spreading of coronavirus infections. The 21-day lockdown began on March 25.

The 21-day lockdown was imposed with an aim to contain the spread of the coronavirus. However, as per government’s latest data, India today registered 693 new cases of coronavirus cases, taking the total tally to 4067 of which 1445 are related to Tablighi Jamaat.

The Centre, however, is yet to announce its decision to resume flights after the lockdown period is over.

On Thursday, Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola had said that all airlines are free to begin ticket bookings for any date after the lockdown ends i.e. April 14.