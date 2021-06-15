The Indonesian government has extended its micro-scale restrictions for another 14 days to June 28 to prevent the further spread of Covid-19, according to a senior minister.

Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said on Monday that offices located in the red zone are only allowed to accommodate a maximum of 25 per cent of employees, while the rest should work from home, reports Xinhua news agency.

The risk of Covid-19 transmission in different parts of the country were tagged red, orange, yellow and green colours, in which the red zone refers to an area with a high risk, and the green zone means being free of new cases.

“Offices in the orange or yellow zones are allowed to be occupied by a maximum of 50 percent of employees,” added Hartarto, who also heads the Covid-19 Handling and National Economic Recovery Committee.

The operation of shopping centres and restaurants is only allowed until 9 p.m. with a maximum of 50 per cent of visitors under strict health protocols.

Schools in the red zone are not allowed to hold face-to-face classes, and all students should take classes online.

The government also asked people in the red zone to worship at home for the next two weeks.

The Covid-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 8,189 within one day to 1,919,547, with the death toll increasing by 237 to 53,116, the Health Ministry said.