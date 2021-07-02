The Yogi Adityanath government on Friday said that cinema halls, multiplexes, gyms, and sports stadiums will be allowed to operate in the state from July 5. The decision was taken considering the COVID-19 situation in the state is under control.

These places will have to follow all Covid safety protocols when they reopen.

It is to be noted that the business of cinema halls had been adversely impacted during the pandemic.

However, the weekend closure will continue in the state.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh government decided to allow places of worship to remain open even during the weekend curfew.

(IANS inputs)