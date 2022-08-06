Global Investors Meet: K’taka minister invites Kannada diaspora in Japan

Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries, Murugesh R. Nirani, on Saturday invited the Kannada diaspora in Japan to participate in the Global Investors Meet (GIM) scheduled to place here from November 2 to 4.

A state delegation led by Nirani is in Tokyo to invite Japanese investors to participate in the upcoming GIM.

Speaking at a programme organised by the Tokyo Kannada Diaspora at the Indian Embassy in Tokyo on Saturday, Nirani said: “Karnataka and Japan share cordial industrial relations. As far as Japan is concerned, a Japanese industrial township has been set up at Vasanthanarasapura near Tumkur city in the state.

“Around 519.55 acres of land has been earmarked and basic infrastructure facilities have been provided. We will encourage and extend all support to Japanese companies investing in Karnataka.

“The state government encourages direct investment by foreign companies in all sectors to achieve greater economic progress. Karnataka ranks first in the list of states that have attracted the most foreign direct investment. Our state’s share in the total foreign direct investment of the country is 38 per cent.”

Nirani also lauded the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in making India globally competitive, and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s policies for the state’s progress.

Speaking on the occasion, Ganesh Krishnaiah of Tokyo Kannada Diaspora said: “The Tokyo Kannada Diaspora has more than 1,000 members and many of them have been honoured by the Japanese government for their contribution towards the development of the country. Japanese citizens also participate and celebrate the Ugadi festival organised by the Kannada diaspora.”