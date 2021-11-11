Follow Us:
Global cues subdue equity markets; Sensex down over 400 pts

At 10.15 a.m., the 30-scrip sensitive index traded at 59,921.26 points, down 438.60 points or 0.77 per cent.

IANS | Mumbai | November 11, 2021 1:46 pm

Sensex, Nifty

Photo: PTI

Negative global cues along with foreign fund outflows subdued India’s key equity indices – S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 – during Thursday’s early-morning trade session.

The Sensex opened at 60,291.70 points from its previous close of 60,352.82 points.

Besides, the NSE Nifty50 traded at 17,877.15 points, lower by 135.30 points or 0.78 per cent.

It opened at 17,967.45 points from its previous close of 18,017.20 points.

