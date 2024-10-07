Getsun Power launches Innovative Energy storage Lithium Ion battery solutions

Getsun Power launched Innovative Energy storage Lithium Ion battery solutions at India Expo Mart.

Getsun Power is an emerging company in innovative energy storage solutions ESS and marked a significant presence at the Renewable Energy India (REI) – Battery Show India, held on October 3-5 at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida.

Some of the products showcased and attracted the most attention were DG set replacement ESS, Mobile charging stations, and Home Energy storage solutions from 1-5 KW.

Getsun Power also launched its latest innovation, a revolutionary lithium-ion storage solution for home and office batteries – Lead acid battery replacement, designed for next-generation energy efficiency and sustainability.

A highlight of the expo was the signing of two important Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs).

The first one was with Enertec Energy Company Pune, a prominent name in the Inverter, and BESS industry.

The second MOU was signed with Lithium Power Noida, a leading company for designing and manufacturing Battery Management Solution (BMS ) marking the beginning of a strategic alliance to foster the growth of electric mobility in India.

These partnership aims to collaborate on the development of advanced energy storage solutions, said Mahendra Rustagi, President of Getsun Power.

“Our participation in REI / Battery Show India 2024 has been an incredible success, with the launch of Innovative ESS products and the signing of two significant MOUs, positioning Getsun Power as a key player in the sustainable energy landscape,” he added.