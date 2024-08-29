Gautam Adani tops 2024 Hurun India Rich List; SRK takes entry

Gautam Adani and family have topped the 2024 Hurun India Rich List marking a 95% increase in wealth, bringing their total to Rs 1,161,800 crore.

Mukesh Ambani has taken the second top spot in the 2024 Hurun India Rich List, with a wealth of Rs 1,014,700 crore.

Gautam Adani has recorded the highest wealth growth within the top 10 over the past five years, adding Rs 1,021,600 Cr, despite the challenges following the Hindenburg report.

Adani Ports experienced a 98% increase, driven by improved utilization levels and the proposed acquisition of new ports and container terminals. Meanwhile, the energy-focused companies—Adani Energy, Adani Gas, Adani Transmission, and Adani Power—averaged a 76% growth in share price.

This year, the 2024 Hurun India Rich List has shattered records, showcasing a staggering surge in wealth among India’s elite.

Notably, for the first time, the list surpasses the 1,500 mark, featuring a remarkable 1,539 individuals with a net worth of over Rs 1,000 crore each.

The third place was occupied by Shiv Nadar & family of HCL Technologies with a wealth of Rs 314,000 crore.

Vaccine maker Cyrus S Poonawalla & family of Serum Institute of India holds the fourth position in the list followed by Dilip Shanghvi of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries.

In the list, the cumulative wealth has increased by 46%, while average wealth has increased by 25%.

1,334 individuals saw their wealth increase or stay the same, of which 272 are new faces, whilst 205 saw their wealth drop and there were 45 dropouts, revealed the report.

India has 334 billionaires, up 75 compared to last year. While Real Estate, Industrial Products added the most significant number of new entrants to the list, Industrial Products is still at number one and has contributed 142 entrants to the list. The youngest on the list is aged 21.

Interestingly, this time, the Silver Screen Titans were on a rise in the 2024 Hurun India Rich List.

The list welcomed 272 new entrants, including Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, and Amitabh Bachchan.

Shah Rukh Khan tops the list with Rs 7,300 crore, followed by Juhi Chawla and family with Rs 4,600 crore, thanks to their ventures in entertainment and sports.