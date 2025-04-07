Isha Ambani leads the glam game with Shloka at Mukesh Ambani’s side

When India’s richest man steps out, it’s bound to grab attention. But this time, it was the leading ladies of the Ambani family who truly stole the spotlight. Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, made an appearance at the Express Awards in Mumbai on April 5—flanked by his daughter Isha Ambani and daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta.

The trio’s entrance is now making waves online, thanks to a heartwarming moment and some serious fashion inspiration.

Advertisement

Social media was quick to pick up on a viral clip from the event. Mukesh Ambani was seen politely gesturing for Isha and Shloka to walk ahead of him as they entered a room teeming with fans and paparazzi.

Advertisement

Dressed in his signature black trousers and crisp white shirt, Mukesh Ambani let the spotlight fall squarely on the women of the house.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

While Mukesh Ambani’s presence is always a headline in itself, this time it was more about family and less about business—although with this family, the lines often blur.

Isha Ambani, now Managing Director of Reliance Retail, accompanied her father in a striking Indo-western look. Shloka Mehta, married to Mukesh’s elder son Akash Ambani, brought her own elegant charm to the event.

Isha, who’s played a crucial role in shaping Reliance Retail and was part of the team that launched Jio in 2016, has firmly established herself as a business force to be reckoned with. But at the event, she let her style do the talking.

Dressed in a rich green ensemble, she paired a split, floor-length jacket with a darker green dress, completed with emerald drop earrings, matching heels, and a sleek middle-parted hairdo.

Shloka, known for her philanthropic work and love for classic fashion, went the full traditional route. She chose a black and gold embroidered outfit that featured a statement dupatta and tailored pants. Her diamond stud earrings and soft curls added a touch of effortless grace to her look.

For those keeping score, the Ambanis aren’t just business moguls—they’re also one of India’s most followed families, often setting trends whether at weddings, business summits, or high-profile events like this.

Isha married Anand Piramal, son of industrialist Ajay Piramal, in a grand celebration back in 2018. The couple welcomed twins, Krishna and Aadiya, in late 2022, making Isha’s balancing act between motherhood and boardrooms even more impressive.

Shloka and Akash Ambani, on the other hand, have remained largely low-key, though they often appear together at cultural and corporate events.

The internet couldn’t stop gushing over the trio’s entrance. “True class,” wrote one user. Another commented, “Mukesh Ambani showing what being a gentleman looks like.” Many were equally taken by the fashion choices, dubbing Isha and Shloka as “modern royalty.”