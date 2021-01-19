G7CR Technologies India Pvt Ltd, India’s leading Cloud Service provider, today announced that it has become a GitHub Advanced Channel Partner, giving its clients access to GitHub Enterprise platform.

Recent research shows 52% of organizations think people and skills issues are the biggest obstacle to adopting modern software engineering practices in-house. With access to GitHub Enterprise platform, G7 CR Technologies Pvt Ltd. will be helping its clients reduce time to market for business-critical development projects. This is especially critical in today’s challenging environment when organizations are looking to launch new services and business models to help their customers.

Enterprise developers will be able to work within a private environment but also connect with the developer community as they look to bring a fresh perspective, which is extremely important as organizations look to build more human-centric products.

“DevOps is a key offering from G7 CR as today’s businesses rely heavily on speed and this partnership is intended to bring the best skills and tools to enable faster, automated and secure product lifecycle,” said Dr Christopher Richard, MD & Chief Cloud Architect, G7CR Technologies India Pvt Ltd.

“As a GitHub Advanced Channel Partner, G7 CR Technologies will help scale adoption of GitHub Enterprise to provide businesses with the most advanced developer experience to power innovation,” said Maneesh Sharma, Country Manager, GitHub India.