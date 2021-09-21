First consignment of laden dwarf containers flagged off from JNPT

In a move that is expected to enhance export from India, the first consignment of laden dwarf containers from Dwarf Container Depot (DCD) at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) was virtually flagged off on Monday by Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal.

The ‘Dwarf Containers’ are lesser in height by 660 mm than normal ISO containers. It gives them a logistical edge as low height of dwarf container loaded on trailers can pass through rural, semi urban and urban roads, through limited height subways and level crossing in electrified sections.

Speaking at the inaugural event, Sarbananda Sonowal said commencement of Dwarf container train services from JNPT is a pivotal step towards streamlining the rail movement of EXIM (Export-Import) cargo via double-stacked dwarf containers. He said this would give the EXIM community a competitive cost advantage by lowering hinterland logistical costs, while simultaneously enhancing rail-cargo traffic at JNPT.

Sonowal further added that Dwarf containers are port-friendly and can be manufactured in India at a cost-efficient price point, thereby opening-up opportunities for Make in India. The move will result in more competitive Exports and enhance exports from India. A robust logistics sector can go a long way in boosting India’s quest for being a manufacturing giant and promote ‘Make in India’. This will also help JNPT in increasing throughput, reduce congestion at gate and road, he said.

According to experts, at present the country is facing a shortage of ISO containers for exports. The introduction of dwarf containers can be a game changer as the turnaround time of containers will come down from month to few days as the import laden ISO containers need not go all the way to the Hinterland. The cargo will be emptied and shifted to dwarf containers and the empty ISO containers would be readily available to the nearby CFS/factory for export stuffing.

The commencement of the dwarf container train services from JNPT will further diversify the Port’s interlinked logistical trade avenues. Furthermore, it will enable the port to offer lower logistics costs to the EXIM community, increase rail as well as overall container volume throughput, decongest gate and road cargo traffic, promoting direct port delivery, a ministry note later said.