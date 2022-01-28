JNPT gets highest ever container traffic this year since inception

The premier container port JNPT (Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust) this year has handled the highest ever container traffic since its inception—indicating India’s export has increased substantially.

JNPT is one of the busiest ports of India and contributes a major portion of the country’s export. “The port handled a total container traffic of 5.63 million TEUs (5,631,949 TEUs) as against 4.47 million TEUs (4,474,878 TEUs) in 2020–a growth of 25.86% over last calendar year,” said a senior officer of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

The total traffic of 76.14 million tonnes and container traffic of 5.63 million TEUs is the highest ever traffic handled in a year since the inception of the port, the Ministry claimed. “It is also the highest exim container traffic handled by any Port in India,” it added.

Traffic from other busy ports including Nhava Sheva International Container Terminal (NSICT) in Mumbai handled 1.17 Million TEUs (1,166,019), Bharat Mumbai Container Terminals Private Limited (BMCT) handled 1.17 Million TEUs (1,170,502) during the year 2021, the Ministry said.