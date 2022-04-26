First Bulletproof Toyota Fortuner Legender is here.

Features of the bullet-proof Toyota Fortuner : It has heavier door panels that require more force to open and close. The door panels come with high-grade fiber sheets within their construction, which are capable of withstanding gun or rifle shots fired on their door panels.

The window panels of the SUV, including those of the front row, second row and rear quarter glass panels, are replaced with much thicker glass panels of a higher grade. These glass panels are of fixed type, which is supported by blacked-out fiber and rubber surrounds, which get fixed to the foam and rubber bases affixed to the upper edges of the frame when closed. This same kind of thickened glass is also used for the front windshield.

To ensure a premium feel, the modifier has used Legender kit for the bulletproof SUV. This kit is available for standard customization projects as well. Legender is the range topping variant of Fortuner and comes with a sportier profile. It offers some additional features and is available only with the 2.8-litre diesel motor.

The Toyota Fortuner Legender is available as a diesel-only SUV, which gets a 2.8-litre four-cylinder 204 PS diesel engine paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission. Such modifications to make an SUV a bullet-proof vehicle need changes to the structure and mechanicals and drastically affect the performance and fuel efficiency.