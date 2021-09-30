Financial services company FIS to hire 10,000 people in India

Global financial services provider FIS on Thursday announced plans to hire 10,000 people in India in the next one year amid increasing investment and growth prospects.

As part of its 12-month recruitment drive across India, the company plans to onboard more than 10,000 people at all levels and there will be a special focus to hire graduates from tier II and III cities.

India is a strategic centre of employment for FIS with nearly one-third of FIS employees living and working within the country’s borders and it will invest heavily in this market, it said.

The company will focus on hiring new recruits through leading educational institutes spread across different parts of the country, including Gurugram, Jaipur, Nagpur, Mangalore, Kanpur, Coimbatore, Thiruvananthapuram, Jalandhar, Solapur, and Guwahati.

The successful applicants will be staffed across FIS offices in Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Pune, Indore, Mohali, Gurugram.

“FIS has had a presence in India for more than two decades, and this recruitment drive underscores our continued commitment to providing rewarding career opportunities for India’s top talent,” Amol Gupta, Chief Human Resources Officer — India & Philippines — at, FIS told reporters during a virtual press conference.

He also said the company continues to innovate with its technological services and given the demand scenario, people are being hired.

According to FIS, it is offering a hybrid working mode allowing the employees flexi working hours for the past one-and-a-half years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The hybrid work model is a good fit for some for improved work-life balance, which in return maintains a healthier and more productive workforce, it added.

FIS also promotes an inclusive work culture for people from all types of social backgrounds, including the differently abled and LGBTQ communities.