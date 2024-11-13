Finance Commissions Conclave to be held in Delhi on Thursday

In a significant effort to promote greater devolution to Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs), the Centre is organizing a one-day Finance Commissions Conclave – Devolution to Development at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Thursday.

The conclave, to be held under the leadership of Dr. Arvind Panagariya, Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission, will bring together key stakeholders to discuss and enhance the role of State Finance Commissions (SFCs) in the effective allocation of funds to Rural Local Bodies (RLBs).

The conclave aims to foster dialogue and collaboration among the various stakeholders involved in local governance and financial devolution. The event will feature participation from the Members of the 16th Finance Commission, Senior Officials from the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, and eminent experts from reputed academic and relevant institutions.

Chairpersons of nine State Finance Commissions – from Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh – are expected to share their experiences and insights on the functioning of SFCs with the Finance Departments of the States that have not yet established SFCs.

The conclave will feature four key sessions focused on strengthening financial governance in local bodies, with a particular emphasis on the effectiveness of SFCs:

The conclave will provide an opportunity to highlight and address the structural and operational needs of SFCs, fostering a stronger, more responsive framework that can directly contribute to sustainable development at the grassroots.

Discussions will focus on ensuring timely constitution, reporting and implementation of SFC recommendations, promoting effective resource allocation, and fostering collaboration among all stakeholders to support grassroots development.