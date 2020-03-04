Social media giant Facebook on Wednesday announced the appointment of former Cisco executive Bipasha Chakrabarti as its new Communications Director.

The decision comes at a time when the company is planning to expand its corporate communications and public relations mandate in India.

The company said that Chakrabarti at her new designation will lead the communications charter for both Facebook and Instagram in the country.

“Communications is a critical function for us as we continue to build Facebook’s story in India. We are grateful for the trust that our users, advertisers, partners, and the government have placed in us, and are committed to communicating openly and transparently,” said Ajit Mohan, Vice President and Managing Director of Facebook India.

At Cisco India, Chakrabarti handled the position of Head of Corporate Communications. During her tenure she only led the entire gamut of communications, including analyst, consumer, and technology communications, but also managed leadership and executive communications for the office of Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC) President.

Prior to Cisco, Chakrabarti worked with Sun Microsystems.

Earlier, Facebook hired Avinash Pant as the Marketing Director at Facebook India to drive the company’s consumer marketing efforts across the family of apps.

In the last few months, Facebook has recruited for key roles across multiple functions such as Marketing, Sales, Partnerships, and Policy. Consistent with the new organisation structure, several of these roles have been spread across the Facebook family of apps.

