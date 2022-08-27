Elon Musk suggests countries to increase nuclear power generation

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Saturday suggested countries should increase nuclear power generation.

At the same time he also slammed some environmentalists for being “anti-human” when it comes to nuclear power generation that could replace fossil fuels in the future.

He marked nuclear power generation as very important for national security and warned against the shutdown of power plants.

“Countries should be increasing nuclear power generation! It is insane from a national security standpoint & bad for the environment to shut them down,” tweeted Musk.

Countries should be increasing nuclear power generation! It is insane from a national security standpoint & bad for the environment to shut them down. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 26, 2022

A Twitter user replied to this tweet, saying that “Nuclear is clean, efficient, and could replace fossil fuels entirely if it was embraced. It’s not, because so-called environmentalists aren’t pro clean energy, they are anti-human,” to which Musk replied that “Some are indeed sadly anti-human.”

Some are indeed sadly anti-human — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 26, 2022

Elon Musk has been very regarding nuclear energy. Time and again he has advocated for this and warned to stigmatize nuclear energy, especially as renewables like solar and batteries are still ramping up.

In July this year, he said that “I’m actually pro-nuclear as well”.

“I think nuclear has a bad rap. People shouldn’t be shutting down nuclear power stations, in my view, unless they’re in a location that’s prone to natural disasters. In which case, you know you can’t just be like, ‘we’re just waiting for the real but once in a century situation’,” he said during an interview on the ‘Getting Stoned’ podcast.

“Like the Fukushima situation. Well, you know there’s a lot of tsunamis and stuff, so it’s probably not great to have nuclear power where there’s natural disasters. But for example, in places like France or Germany and many parts of the US, there’s really no meaningful risk of a natural disaster that could affect nuclear power plants. So we shouldn’t shut them down in that case,” Musk had stressed.

According to him, efforts to shut down nuclear power plants are “crazy” and “madness.”

(inputs from IANS)