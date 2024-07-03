Fission vs fusion- Nuclear energy a boon and a bane

From gigantic planets and stars to tiny cells, all matter in our universe is made of building blocks called atoms. In scientific terms, the energy released from the core or the nucleus of an atom is called nuclear energy. In the real world, nuclear energy is simply ‘organised chaos’, an oxymoron to the very core. It has provided us with both a renewable source of energy with the emission of no pollutants and also nuclear weapons, which have the power to eliminate all living organisms on Earth.

Nuclear energy can be produced by two processes – nuclear fission and nuclear fusion. Nuclear fission is the process in which a heavy nucleus, after capturing a thermal neutron, splits up into two lighter nuclei of comparable masses. The process is accompanied by the release of a few fast neutrons and a huge amount of energy. The process takes place at normal temperature and pressure and can be carried out on Earth. Nuclear fission is the basis of nuclear reactors and nuclear power plants. Nuclear reactors are devices in which a self-sustaining controlled chain reaction is produced in a fissionable material. The energy produced in these reactors is used to generate electricity. It is a clean energy technology and does not emit any pollutants in the environment. It can be used in place of petrol and coal to drive engines. These reactors are also beneficial for the production of neutron beams, artificial radio-isotopes and plutonium(Pu-239).

The sun has been radiating energy at an enormous rate for billions of years. Hence, the question generally arises, is it immortal? What is the mystery behind its supposedly never-ending source of energy? The source of solar energy is the nuclear fusion of lighter nuclei. The sun will meet its end after billions of years when it runs out of its fuel- hydrogen. When two or more light nuclei moving at very high speeds are fused together to form a single nucleus, this process is called nuclear fusion. This releases a tremendous amount of energy. Extremely high temperatures and pressure are required for its occurrence. The energy released in fusion is uncontrolled. It forms the basis of nuclear weapons and fission bombs, which threaten the future of man on Earth. Nuclear atom bombs have a force equivalent to 21 kilotons of TNT. They can destroy life on Earth several times, and the radioactive fallout will make it unfit for living and sustenance for aeons. It will also block the sun’s radiation, resulting in a never-ending winter. Nuclear weapons have made their mark in history in bloodied ink, with the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan, in 1945. 67 per cent of the city structure was destroyed, and 1,35,000 people were killed or injured. All that was left was a deafening silence, radioactive fallout and a grave lesson for the future generation.

Advertisement

As they say, ‘With great power comes great responsibility.’ Nuclear energy is an existential risk. Today, several countries possess nuclear weapons. Catastrophes such as nuclear holocaust must be prevented at all costs, and nuclear energy should be used carefully and wisely to benefit and not harm mankind.