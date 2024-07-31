Eight core industries’ growth slows down to 20-month low of 4% in June

The combined Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) increased by 4% (provisional) in June 2024 as compared to the Index in June 2023, Ministry of Commerce & Industry said on Tuesday.

The production of Coal, Electricity, Natural Gas, Steel, Fertilizer and Cement recorded positive growth in June 2024, it added. In May, the growth was 6.4%.

The core sector expansion slid to a 20-month low, lowest since November 2022. The slide was led by a moderation in growth or deepening contraction in five of the eight constituents.

During the April-June quarter of fiscal year 2024–25, output from these core sectors rose by 5.7%, down from 6% in the same period last fiscal year.

Coal production recorded the highest share with an increase by 14.8% in June 2024 over June 2023. Its cumulative index increased by 10.8% during April to June 2024-25 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Electricity generation increased by 7.7% in June 2024 over June 2023. Its cumulative index increased by 10.5% during April to June 2024-25.

Natural Gas production increased by 3.3% in June 2024 over June 2023. Its cumulative index increased by 6.4% during April to June 2024-25.

Further, the steel production increased by 2.7% in June, and tts cumulative index increased by 6.1% during April to June 2024-25.

Fertilizer production increased by 2.4% in June with cumulative index remaining constant during April to June 2024-25.

The Cement production spiked by 1.9% in June with cumulative index increasing by 0.3% April to June 2024-25.

On the declining side in June was Crude Oil production by 2.6%, Petroleum Refinery production by 1.5%.