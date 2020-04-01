As India enters in the eighth day of the 21-day lockdown, several bank customers continue to reel due to the changed timing of their respective banks.

Majority of the banks are working with less than half of their original staff. They have reduced their working hours with an intention to keep their bankers safe from the COVID-19 virus.

Keeping the safety of their employees in view, these banks have also asked their customers to use their respective digital channels instead of visiting the branches.

These are the timings each bank is following during the 21-day lockdown period.

Federal Bank: The bank in the last month had announced that it has revised its business hours.

“Business hours of our branches are being revised for the period from 23rd March to 27th March 2020. All our Branches except those in Telangana will be working from 10 am to 2 pm on these days. Branches in Telangana state will be working from 10.30 am to 2.30 pm. As advised by Indian Banks’ Association, only essential services viz, cash deposit and withdrawal, cheque clearing, remittances and government transactions will be rendered on these days through our branches,” the bank had said.

In its statement, it had further said that it has increased its credit card withdrawal limit to Rs 1 lakh.

HDFC Bank: As per local media reports the bank had said, “our contact centre will also function with reduced staff. We urge you to stay safe and bank from home using iMobile/Internet Banking for all essential banking services.”

It had also informed its customers that there might be a delay in delivery of their cards, cheque books and etc.

State Bank of India: as per the reports, the bank in several states is operating in a staggered manner.

In some regions its branches are operating from 7-10 AM, while in other states it functioning between 8-11 AM and in some states 10AM to 2 PM.

Yes Bank: The bank is yet to inform its customers about its updated timings. Previously, all its branches were operational from 10AM to 2PM .

HSBC: During the lockdown the bank will operate from 10AM to 2PM. In a statement the bank had said, the revised timings will continue until further notice.

Kotak Mahindra: Like all its peers, the bank has also revised its timings. It will continue to function between 10AM to 2PM .

It is worth noting that majority of the bank insisted their customers to use online banking and other digital methods to help prevent community spread of coronavirus.