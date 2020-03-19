Chairman of Azadpur Mandi Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC), Adil Ahmed Khan on Thursday, dismissed the rumours of the wholesale market getting closed due to the rising fear of novel Coronavirus.

“Sanitizers have been distributed to the businessmen and soaps have been replaced for washing the hands. We are closely monitoring the cleanliness in the market,” IANS quoted Khan as saying.

He added that the advisory issued by the Health Department is being followed to prevent the spread of coronavirus, but there is no question of closing the market.

Similar comments were made by former APMC Chairman and Chairman of the Onion Merchant Association Rajendra Sharma he said, rumour of the closure of Azadpur market is being spread, but neither the government nor the businessmen are taking any decision in this regard.

He added that fruits and vegetables are present in sufficient quantity in the market and there is no effect on the subscription. Retail traders are constantly picking fruits and vegetables from the market.

A retail vegetable businessman from Delhi said that people have reduced the consumption of non-veg food due to fear of the coronavirus. In such a situation, people are putting more emphasis on pulses and vegetables. He said that the demand for vegetables has increased and people have started buying more vegetables than before.

