Connaught Place outlet of Khadi India registers highest ever single-day sale of Rs 1.34 cr

This year, the Khadi India Showroom at Connaught Place (CP), New Delhi once again set a new record for Khadi sales in a single day on 2nd October, said in a statement released by the Ministry of Micro Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

With the sale of Rs. 1.34 crore the CP outlet of Khadi India broke its own previous record of Rs. 1.01 crore set on October 2 previous year, It added.

Manoj Kumar, Chairman, Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) said, “Currently, PM Narendra Modi’s appeal to buy Khadi in “Mann ki Baat” on 25th September 2022, before 2nd October, has played a great role in achieving this benchmark record sale.”

Earlier, the highest single-day sales of Khadi stood at Rs 1.29 crore which was recorded on 30th October 2021.

Inaugurated in 2017, this particular flagship outlet in Connaught Place has crossed the single-day Rs 1 crore sales mark on several occasions since 2017. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has mentioned the achievements of this outlet in his radio talk “Mann ki Baat”.

The Khadi Industry was running at a very stagnant pace. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has continuously promoted the Khadi industry and appealed on several occasions from national and international forums to buy Khadi and Village Industries products. Since then it has seen significant growth.

The sales of Khadi products grew 31.8% in comparison to October, last year.

The statement of MSMEs said, “It was for economic, cultural, and social reasons and not merely political that Gandhi ji established the Khadi Movement. Taking ahead the same vision of Mahatma, our Prime Minister has endeavored to promote the Khadi and other village Industries products among the masses.”

“Prime Ministers’ message of adopting Khadi and strengthening the poor spinners and weavers financially has reached every nook and corner of the country through the radio broadcast program “Mann Ki Baat”, the impact of this was seen in this Gandhi Jayanti i.e. 2nd October 2022 sale,” it added.