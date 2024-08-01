Coal production surges to 74.07 MT in July; vesting orders issued for 10 mines

The overall coal production witnessed a significant upswing in July, reaching 74.07 Million Tonnes (MT), the Ministry of Coal said on Thursday.

This surpasses the 69.42 MT recorded in the same month last year, representing an increase of 6.69%.

The data further said that the production of Coal India Limited (CIL) rose to 55.04 MT in July, marking a growth of 2.54% compared to 53.67 MT in July 2023.

The cumulative coal production up to July 2024 has seen a commendable leap of 321.45 MT (provisional) in FY 24-25 as compared to 292.80 MT during the same period in FY 23-24, with a growth of 9.78%.

The cumulative coal dispatch witnessed a significant boost in July 2024, touching 79.54 MT, compared to 76.05 MT recorded in July 2023, with a growth rate of 4.58%, the Coal Ministry said.

The cumulative coal dispatch up to July 2024 stood at 341.61 MT (provisional) in FY 24-25, compared to 316.54 MT during the corresponding period in FY 23-24, with a commendable growth of 7.92%.

Further, as of 31.07.2024, the coal stock held by coal companies witnessed a notable surge, reaching 86.8 MT. This surge reflects an impressive annual growth rate of 43.85%, the ministry data said.

Vesting orders issued for 10 mines:

On Thursday, the Minister of Coal, G Kishan Reddy, issued vesting orders for ten strategically important mines, marking a significant advancement in the nation’s coal production capabilities.

This initiative, which includes one fully explored and nine partially explored mines, is set to enhance energy security and drive economic growth across the states of Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh.

These ten mines have the potential to substantially contribute to the nation’s energy security and industrial growth. Furthermore, they hold a substantial 2395 MT geological reserve, indicating a robust foundation for sustained coal production.

These mines are expected to generate an annual revenue of Rs 166.36 crore and will attract a capital investment of Rs 150 crore. They will provide employment to about ~1352 people, both directly and indirectly, the Ministry of Coal said in a statement.