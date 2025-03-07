Suman Kumar takes charge as director Indian Oil

Suman Kumar has assumed charge as director (planning & business development) on the Board of Indian Oil. Prior to this appointment, he was heading the exploration & production vertical as executive director at corporate office.

A seasoned professional with over 30 years of experience, Mr Kumar has played a pivotal role in upscaling of natural gas, petrochemicals, city gas distribution, and renewable energy businesses.

A mechanical engineer from MIT Muzaffarpur with an MBA and advanced management training, Mr Kumar has held leadership positions across LPG operations, petroleum product sales, energy conservation, and carbon emission mitigation.

In his new role, he will spearhead Indian Oil’s expanding business portfolio, including petrochemicals, natural gas, E&P, green energy, diversification initiatives, and industrial explosives. His leadership will be instrumental in steering Indian Oil’s strategic growth in an evolving energy landscape.