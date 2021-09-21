Chalet Hotels joins Climate Group’s initiatives on renewable energy

Chalet Hotels on Tuesday said it has joined Climate Group’s initiatives on renewable electricity, energy efficiency and electric mobility, as it stands committed to building a more sustainable ecosystem.

Over 500 companies globally have joined Climate Group’s RE100, EP100 and EV100 initiatives linked to renewable electricity, energy efficiency and electric mobility, respectively, Chalet Hotels said in a regulatory filing.

The commitments from the company include that all properties under the company’s portfolio will move to 100 per cent renewable electricity by 2031, it added.

Chalet Hotels also said it commits to double its revenue per unit of electricity consumed by 2029, considering the baseline year of 2016.

All vehicles deployed across the properties in the portfolio that are used for guest transport will transition to electric vehicles by 2025, the filing said.

“We have a firm resolve to run our business in a responsible way and I am delighted that we are now committed to the initiatives of the Climate Group,” Chalet Hotels MD and CEO Sanjay Sethi said.

As the company moves ahead to deliver impactful outcomes on its key focus areas, it stands committed to building a more sustainable eco-system, he added.

On the development, Divya Sharma, India Executive Director at Climate Group said, “As an early adopter, Chalet Hotels has set an example for other businesses in the country by committing to scale up efforts on renewable energy, electric transport and energy efficiency”.

Climate Group is an international non-profit, with offices in London, New Delhi and New York.

Shares of Chalet Hotels Ltd were trading at Rs 188.75 per scrip on BSE, up 2.81 per cent from its previous close.