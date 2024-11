The Ministry of Coal has invited comments/feedback from the public as part of the public consultation exercise on the draft amendments proposed in the Coal Bearing Areas (Acquisition and Development) Amendment Bill, 2024.

The Coal Bearing Areas (Acquisition and Development) Amendment Bill, 2024, and a statement tabulating the existing provisions proposed to be amended and the corresponding proposed amendments have been uploaded on the website of the Ministry at https://coal.nic.in.

Comments on the draft Bill may be sent by email on dk.solanki[at]nic[dot]in and arvind.kumar70[at]nic[dot]in latest by December 27.

