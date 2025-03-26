Cong’s K Suresh refuses to comment on Adityanath’s ‘namuna’ barb at Rahul

Congress MP K Suresh on Wednesday refused to comment on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath dubbing Leader of opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi as ‘namuna’ (bad specimen).

“This is not the first time he has attacked Congress leaders and Rahul Gandhi. There is no need for a reply,” Suresh said.

Advertisement

Criticizing Yogi, the Congress MP claimed that the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh has collapsed.

Advertisement

“Yogi Adityanath had promised Rs 25 lakhs to families of persons who lost their lives in the Mahakumbh stampede, but he has not given any compensation yet. The law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh has collapsed. In the Kumbh stampede many people were affected but he is making allegations against the Congress party and the INDIA bloc,” he told a news agency.

In an interview with ANI, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi a ‘namuna’ and alleged that the party wanted to keep “controversy” alive in Ayodhya.

“Ek Bharat ko Shresht Bharat nahi hona chahiye? You should ask them, then, what were they doing for six to ten decades? He should have asked his grandfather, grandmother and father. Why didn’t they do it at that time? The whole of India is getting support from PM Modi. Why didn’t the Congress do this?”

They always wanted to let the Ayodhya controversy remain a controversy. In Kashi’s tight lanes, they have been doing politics all their life in the name of Mahatma Gandhi. But in 1916, Gandhi ji made strong remarks on Kashi’s Sankri Gali. Why did they not fulfil the dream of Mahatma Gandhi? His dream was fulfilled by PM Modi, he added.

Criticizing the grand old party further, Yogi asked “why did the Congress not abolish the three-talaq? Why did the Congress not promote the Kumbh with so much pride and divinity? Why did Congress fail to provide the world-class model of infrastructure in the country? Also in Ayodhya, the construction of the Ram Mandir has been done. Everyone is getting a glimpse of a new Ayodhya. Lakhs of people are coming every day to see it.”

Notably, the Congress is yet to issue an official statement on the UP CM’s remark.