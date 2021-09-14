Centre asks steel CPSEs to complete all under-construction projects

Centre on Tuesday asked CPSEs (Centre Public Sector Enterprises) to set up the pace of their Capital Expenditure and to streamline the processes for timely completion of the Project.

Capital expenditure in building steel infrastructure to spur high and sustainable growth in the post-pandemic period is very important, said Union Steel Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh, while reviewing the process of CAPEX by steel CPSEs.

While doing a detailed review of projects under implementation, the Union Minister emphasized the importance of capital expenditure in building steel infrastructure to spur high and sustainable growth in the post-pandemic period.

Those who were present in the meeting included Minister of State for Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste, Union Steel Secretary Pradip Kumar Tripathi, CMDs of Steel CPSEs SAIL (Steel Authority of India Ltd) National Mineral Development Ltd. (NMDC), Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd. (RINL), Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Ltd. (KIOCL) and Manganese Ore (India) Ltd. (MOIL). Other senior officers of the Ministry of Steel CPSEs were also present in the meeting.