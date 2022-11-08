Follow Us:
  1. Home » Business » Centre allows 13 private agencies to do mining exploration operations

Centre allows 13 private agencies to do mining exploration operations

There are now a total of 22 private agencies which are engaged in mineral exploration. With the amendment of the Mines & Minerals (Development & Regulation) MMDR Act in 2021, private agencies can also participate in exploration for the mineral sector after getting duly accredited by QCI-NABET (Quality Council of India-National Accreditation Board for Education and Training).

IANS | New Delhi | November 8, 2022 12:48 pm

File Photo

The Centre has given accreditation to 13 private agencies for engaging in mineral exploration, official sources said.

Mineral Exploration and Consultancy Limited (MECL) is pursuing mineral exploration activities through NMET funding.

Apart from the ongoing exploration works, MECL provides consultancy services for the preparation of reports and other documents for actionable blocks.

