Mode of transport between airport terminals will possibly be seamless in the coming years. Following that ascension Delhi airport is likely to get an ‘air train’ by 2022, a source privy to the development said.

“By the time the current phase of expansion is over by 2022, Delhi airport will become quite big with annual passenger handling capacity reaching 10 crore. Therefore, an air train is being considered right now to be built by 2022,” said a source privy to the development.

Currently, passengers at Delhi airport move from one terminal to another using shuttle bus service.

(With input from agencies)