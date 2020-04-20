Budget carrier Go Airline will begin furloughing as many as 90 per cent of its 5,500 employees as the central government’s lockdown to combat coronavirus has dried all their cash flow, reports stated.

A report published Sunday on Bloomberg quoted its sources saying that the carrier has asked: “as many as 90% of its 5,500 employees to go on indefinite leave without pay, as a government ban on flights amid a coronavirus lockdown dries up cash flow for the budget airline.”

The airline will continue to keep paying a few employees on payroll to restart its operations when the government allows flights, the report said, citing people aware of the matter.

Last week, the Civil Aviation Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri in a tweet said that no decision has been taken so far to commence operations of domestic and International flights post the lockdown.

“The Ministry of Civil Aviation clarifies that so far no decision has been taken to open domestic or international operations.

Airlines are advised to open their bookings only after a decision in this regard has been taken by the Government,” Puri had said in a tweet.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced 21-day lockdown in March to contain the spread of the deadly virus, which was later extended till May 3 as the nation continues to combat with the coronavirus.