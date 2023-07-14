Nishant Hada makes history with Rs 1.51 cr job offer at Bloomberg

In a remarkable feat, Nishant Hada, a student hailing from Kota, created history in 2021 by securing a prestigious job at the US-based company Bloomberg, with a staggering package of Rs 1.51 crore. At the time of his selection, Nishant was pursuing his BTech from the esteemed National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Hamirpur.

Nishant’s father, Devendra Singh Hada, works as a finance manager in Gurugram, Haryana, while his mother, Sarita Singh, holds the position of vice-principal. Nishant had received his schooling in Jaipur and had previously achieved remarkable success by qualifying for JEE Mains and Advanced, earning a commendable CGPA of 9.55 during his BTech studies.

In 2019, Nishant had the opportunity to complete his internship with a Germany-based company and three foreign universities, adding valuable experiences to his repertoire. Reflecting on his selection process with Bloomberg, he shared, “In 2020, I applied for an internship with Bloomberg’s Pune office, and after six rounds of interviews, I was fortunate to be chosen for a two-month internship.”

Nishant’s journey took an extraordinary turn when he swiftly responded to an offer from Bloomberg’s New York office. Within weeks, he received the incredible news of being offered a remarkable package amounting to Rs 1.51 crore. This achievement surpassed all previous placement records at NIT Hamirpur, where the highest package previously offered was Rs 42 lakh per annum, coincidentally to a student from the computer science and engineering department, just like Nishant.