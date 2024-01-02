BoB launches NCMC RuPay prepaid card for public transport, parkings

The Bank of Baroda on Tuesday announced the launch of the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) RuPay reloadable prepaid card aligned with the “One Nation, One Card” initiative.

The Bank of Baroda NCMC RuPay Platinum EMV chip-enabled contactless prepaid card is an inter-operable and multi-purpose transport card that can be used across the country to pay for public transport on the Metro and upcoming use cases for Bus, Train, Cab, Ferry, tolls and parking as well.

The card can also be used for day-to-day ATM cash withdrawals and payments through POS and E-commerce. It can be availed by both customers and non-customers at Bank of Baroda branches, and will be immediately activated for real-time use. It supports both online transactions as well as offline transactions at NCMC-specific terminals, the public sector bank said in a statement.

The maximum online wallet balance allowed is Rs 1 Lakh and the maximum offline wallet balance allowed is Rs 2 Thousand at any point of time.

Speaking on the launch, Lal Singh, Executive Director, Bank of Baroda said, “The Bank of Baroda NCMC RuPay prepaid card adds a new dimension to cashless, on-the-go transactions and has the potential to transform the public transport commuting experience for users. With multiple use cases, the card offers enormous convenience, flexibility and security to cardholders.”

Cardholders can load/reload money in the online wallet through a dedicated portal by the Bank. The offline wallet can be reloaded at designated NCMC terminal operators at transit locations.

It is accepted at all RuPay ecommerce and POS terminals and ATM machines. Customers will receive transaction notifications through SMS on their registered mobile number.

The prepaid cards come pre-loaded with a predetermined amount, facilitating a range of transactions. It is ideal for those keen on budgeting and monitoring expenses. It requires no link to a bank account and is advantageous for the cautious who hesitate to link their primary account.