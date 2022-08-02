BMW recalls some 2022 electric cars over battery fire risk

German automobile manufacturer BMW has issued a recall notice for some of its electric cars as the high voltage battery “may have internal damage”, which can result in an electrical short circuit.

The recall notice has been given for a “modest number” of 2022 i4 vehicles and iX SUVs because of the risk of battery fire.

As per the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), a short circuit in a high voltage battery builds the chances of fire.

“BMW of North America, LLC (BMW) is recalling certain 2022-2023 iX xDrive50, iX M60, 2022 i4 eDrive40, and i4 M50 vehicles. The high voltage battery may have internal damage, resulting in an electrical short-circuit,” the administration said in a statement.

Customers are advicsed not to drive or charge their vehicles, and to leave outside and away from structures until the cure is finished.

Dealers will supplant the high voltage battery, for nothing, said the review notice.A

The review was given after BMW became mindful of “a non-US field episode including a 2022 BMW i4 eDrive40” last April, reports The Verge.

Two more “episodes” were accounted for in June, one in the US including a 2022 iX xDrive50 and the other outside the country including a 2022 iX M60.

“Both were found to have debris in the battery cell, which is supplied by Samsung SDI,” the report said late on Monday.

A BMW spokesperson said that “fortunately, the recall affects a very small number of vehicles”.

“Our customer relations team has already proactively reached out to all of the owners of affected vehicles to provide information and assistance,” the spokesperson was quoted as saying.

In June, Ford Motor reviewed almost 49,000 Mustang Mach-E electric hybrids over battery security concerns, and advised dealers to stop selling the well known electric vehicle briefly.

The breakdown includes a possible overheating of the vehicle’s battery high-voltage contactors, which can lead the vehicle to neglect to begin or lose power while moving, revealed CNBC.

The battery issue affect Mach-Es that were worked from May 27, 2020, through May 24, 2022, at the automaker’s Mexico plant.

(Inputs from IANS)