Big Stack has launched India’s first-ever Poker University at an event attended by some of the biggest names of the industry.

The venture was started by Rai Sahib Singh Khurrana, Ritesh Tanu, and Sunny Kochhar to improve India’s standing in the game globally. Rai, while sharing his vision said, “I often wondered why anyone who wants to learn Poker in India would not have any options here. There was a void here in India and we plan to fill it.”

Big Stack announced its official launch on November 10, 2019. Giving a view of the motive of the company along with its course structure, the founders laid emphasis on the impact of Poker on the lives of players. Sunny, the co-founder, said, “My initial thought was what if the Indian market is ripe enough to accept education around Poker. Over the next 10-15 days, we did our research and were confident that we need to float this as soon as possible. We started talking to our networks within the Poker community and were even more confident seeing the reactions and response that we got.”

Rai also mentioned the importance of life skills in the game of poker. He added, risk-taking, developing strategies to beat the competition, managing bankrolls and catching bluffs are some of the key skills learnt from Poker. Ritesh also outlined his vision to take it to B-Schools in India along the lines of Yale, Harvard, MIT and our very own IIM Kozhikode.

The event was attended by key stakeholders like entrepreneurs, veterans, and pros from the Poker Industry. Rai predicted, “Besides the growth which this industry is already witnessing, what we foresee is that Big Stack can help boost it further by at least 20% for the next 2 years and post this we can take this up further by 30-40% year on year.”

Bullish on their vision, Big Stack announced pre-bookings till the official launch on 10 November, 2019. It seems it’s time for Big Stack to shape the industry being a new entrant in the Poker Ed-Tech space.