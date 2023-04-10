BBMB wins Best Hydro Power Generator Award

The Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) has won the “Best Hydro Power Generator” Award for the year 2022-23 at IPPAI power awards.

A BBMB spokesperson termed the award one of the most prestigious awards in the power sector. “The award recognises the Hydro Power Utilities playing a significant role in achieving green power and providing contribution in nation’s efforts towards achieving a sustainable future,” he said.

An award ceremony was held on Saturday was attended by eminent dignitaries from the power sector.

BBMB chairman Sanjay Srivastava, who received the award on the behalf of the organisation, said, “It’s an honour to receive this prestigious award and we are proud to be recognised for our efforts in the power sector. We are committed to contribute towards national renewable energy goals and to reach net zero emissions.”

He further said, “BBMB has already identified eight sites totalling about 12900 MW of Pumped Storage Plants on the periphery of Bhakra and Pong reservoirs which after implementation would help partner states in meeting off-solar (peak) power requirements and realise the national goal of net zero emissions.”