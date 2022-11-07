Follow Us:
  1. Home » Cities » Chandigarh » BBMB organises Blood Donation Camp

BBMB organises Blood Donation Camp

Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB)  on Monday organised a Blood Donation Camp in association with the team from department of transfusion medicine, Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh to commemorate the death anniversary of former BBMB  chairman late Maj Gen BN Kumar and to cater the acute shortage of blood in the city.

Statesman News Service | Chandigarh | November 7, 2022 6:41 pm

BBMB organises Blood Donation Camp

BBMB organises Blood Donation Camp (SNS)

Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB)  on Monday organised a Blood Donation Camp in association with the team from department of transfusion medicine, Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh to commemorate the death anniversary of former BBMB  chairman late Maj Gen BN Kumar and to cater the acute shortage of blood in the city.

The camp was inaugurated by BBMB chairman Sanjay Srivastava. He applauded the efforts of BBMB and PGIMER teams and congratulated all the donors for this noble cause. In all, 70 units of blood were donated in the camp, an official spokesperson said.
Ends

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Kejriwal launches mega blood donation drive to mark Bhagat Singh’s birth anniversary
Rajasthan opens Blood Donation Camp Complex for NGOs, club, private organizers
BBMB celebrates 73rd Republic Day