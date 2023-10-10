Bani Varma appointed director on the board of BHEL

Bani Varma, 55, assumed the charge of industrial systems & products the Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL). Earlier, she was appointed director on the board of the BHEL.

Prior to the new assignment, Ms Varma was spearheading BHEL’s transportation business segment as well as the company’s electronics division (EDN) manufacturing unit in Bengaluru.

An electrical engineering graduate from the Delhi College of Engineering, Ms Verma started her career with the BHEL as an engineer trainee in the company’s industry sector vertical in 1990.

During her 33 years of holistic, diversified, and hands-on experience in the energy, industry, and transportation segments, she has developed a comprehensive set of competencies in areas of strategic management, business development, project execution, change management, and human resource management.

A passionate and professional leader, Ms. Varma brings with her a track record of three decades of notable performance.