Bajaj Auto witness an 8 per cent rise in its total sales in January. Company’s total sales stood at 4,25,199 during the month as compared to the total sale of 3,94,473 units in January 2019, the automaker said on Tuesday.

Sales of the two-wheelers also witnessed a jump of 16 per cent to 3,84,936 units as against 3,32,342 units in the year-ago month.

On the other hand, domestic two-wheeler sales were marginally lower at 1,57,404 units. The company had posted domestic two-wheeler sales at 1,57,796 units in January last year.

Contrary to the domestic sales, the company posted highest ever two-wheeler exports in January at 2,27,532 units as compared to 1,74,546 units in the same month last year, a growth of 30 per cent.

Total sales of the commercial vehicles plunged 35 per cent to 40,263 units in January as compared to 62,131 in the year-ago month.

Domestic three-wheeler sales were lower at 13,353 units as compared to 35,076 units in the corresponding month last year, while exports were at 26,910 units, down from 27,055 units in January 2020, Bajaj Auto said.