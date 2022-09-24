ASDC introduces new automotive skill courses to boost up auto-industry

The nation’s first sector skills council, the Automotive Skills Development Council (ASDC), convened its annual summit on Friday in New Delhi.

The conclave, with the theme “Kushal Yuva – Samruddh Bharat,” attracted more than 500 attendees.

Among them were a number of senior bureaucrats and leaders from the auto industry, including CEOs and senior representatives from Indian and international manufacturers.

They shared their perspectives on the auto industry’s role in developing India and what the industry expects from the skilling ecosystem.

To acknowledge and support the efforts made by the training partners, accessors, and industry partners, the event saw the distribution of “Award of Excellence” for various categories.

The day-long event was centred on a number of panel talks about what the industry expects from the ecosystem of skilling, as well as what vocational schools and industrial training centres think about the potential and problems related to skilling.

N.S. Kalsi, Chairperson, NCVET said, “To address the skill deficit, India needs to extend high technical and vocational courses to improve employability. ASDC has been granted recognition as an awarding body status by NCVET.”

“NCVET has developed several QP, aligned with NSQF for the automobile industry especially in Robotics, EV and align technology, AR/VR, Big Data, IoT and they are the future jobs that will create several jobs.”he added.

Vinkesh Gulati, Treasurer, ASDC, and Chairman, Research and Academy, FADA said, “ASDC has facilitated training for 60,000 new skilled employees in the automotive sector in FY22.”



“The chunk of these associates joined various OEMs, suppliers, as well as vehicle dealerships, under the government’s apprenticeship programme, which allows for on-the-job training and evaluation of an individual, before they get the course certification from ASDC.” added Gulati.

Arindam Lahiri, CEO, ASDC said, “The council has teamed up with industry and training providers to develop various certification programmes with companies and has certified several candidates. Besides, it has also launched e-learning courses for the aspirants, in which people have been certified.”