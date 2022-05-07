Apple will now sell water bottles too

Can you spend 5000 rupees on a water bottle? If yes then this news is for you. After selling cleaning/polishing cloth, Apple will now sell water bottles.

These bottles are not manufactured by Apple, they are from some other company called HidrateSpark and these bottles are now not available in India.

These HidrateSpark water bottles allow stoners to track their water intake and it synchronises the data to the Apple Health app.

The HidrateSpark Pro STEEL is available in two colours – silver and black. It is a vacuum-insulated bottle that holds 32 ounces of fluid and comes with two kinds of lids. One of the lids allows us to chug from the bottle, the other accommodates a straw. There is also an LED puck at the underside of the HidrateSpark Pro STEEL that tracks water consumption and transmits the data via Bluetooth to the Apple Health app.

The bottle can keep liquids cool for 24 hours and both the bottle and the lid are BPA-free and dishwasher safe. The LED puck, can’t be washed and needs to be cleaned with a damp cloth.

The HidrateSpark Pro is available in green and black and is made of break-proof and odour-proof Tritan plastic. It also comes with the same LED puck the HidrateSpark Pro STEEL has and two kinds of lids.

Apple has some older HidrateSpark bottles available on the site too, like the HidrateSpark STEEL and the HidrateSpark 3.

These bottles are being sold on offer. The HidrateSpark STEEL is priced at $70 (Rs 5,361.37 approx) and the HidrateSpark 3 is priced at $60 (Rs 4,595.46 approx).