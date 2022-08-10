Amazon owned iRobot lays off 10% workforce amid $1.7 bn Amazon deal

Worldwide famous consumer robot company iRobot, acquired by Amazon for $1.7 billion last week, has laid off 10% of its headcounts, almost 140 workers

The company expressed that to better adjust its expense design to approach near-term revenue goals, it is currently starting a “restructuring of its operations”.

“The actions are expected to result in a net reduction of approximately 140 employees, which represents 10 per cent of the company’s workforce as of July 2, 2022,” it said in its quarterly earnings report.

The rebuilding, said the organisation, is supposed to convey net reserve funds in the scope of roughly $5 million to $10 million out of 2022 and around $30 million to $40 million in 2023.

This most recent round is doubled the number iRobot laid off in April 2020 at the start of the pandemic.

The lay off at iRobot came as Amazon reported to secure iRobot for $1.7 billion in an all-cash bargain.

iRobot presented the primary Roomba robot vacuum in 2002 and has sold large number of robots overall for cleaning, mapping and navigation.

On completion of the transaction, Colin Angle will remain as CEO of iRobot.

“Since we started iRobot, our team has been on a mission to create innovative, practical products that make customers’ lives easier, leading to inventions like the Roomba and iRobot OS,” said Angle, chairman and CEO.

“Amazon shares our passion for building thoughtful innovations that empower people to do more at home, and I cannot think of a better place for our team to continue our mission,” he added.

(inputs from IANS)