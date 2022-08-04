Airtel partners Ericsson, Nokia and Samsung for 5G services roll-out

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel will begin carrying out 5G services later this month, as it consented to requisite arrangements with Ericsson, Nokia and Samsung.

At the recently held 5G spectrum auction for 5G services by the Department of Telecom, Airtel acquired 19867.8 MHZ range in 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 3300 MHz, and 26 GHz frequencies.

“We are delighted to announce that Airtel will commence roll out of 5G services in August. Our network agreements are finalized and Airtel will work with the best technology partners from across the world to deliver the full benefits of 5G connectivity to our consumers,” said Gopal Vittal, MD and CEO, of Airtel.

“India’s transition into a digital economy will be led by telecom and 5G presents a game-changing opportunity to drive the digital transformation of industries, enterprises and the socio-economic development of India.”

Bharti Airtel has made bids worth Rs 43,084 crore in the 5G spectrum auction that concluded on Monday.

Bharti Airtel is the second biggest bidder among the four members. Reliance Jio was the biggest bidder representing 58.65 percent of the total value at Rs 150,173 crore.

Reliance Jio, Adani Group, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea are the four significant members in the spectrum auction.

5G is the fifth-gen mobile network fit for transmitting an enormous range of information at an extremely quick speed. In contrast with 3G and 4G, 5G has an exceptionally low latency which will improve users experience in various areas.

Low latency depicts the productivity to handle an exceptionally high volume of data with a negligible delay. 5G services are supposed to be ten-times quicker than 4G.

The 5G rollout in India is likewise expected to bring greater advancement in remote data monitoring in sectors like mining, warehousing, telemedicine, and manufacturing, among others.

Alloction of 5G spectrum to the telecom operator is expected before August 15, and the underlying 5G services in the nation will begin in few Indian cities

(inputs from ANI)