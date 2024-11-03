90.69 LMT of paddy arrives in Punjab mandis: Centre

A total quantity of 90.69 LMT of paddy has arrived in the mandis of Punjab as on November 2, 2024, said the Ministry of Consumer Affairs on Sunday. Out of this, 85.41 LMT have been procured by the state agencies and the FCI.

The paddy Grade ‘A’ is being purchased at MSP at Rs 2320 per quintal as decided by the Government of India. Total paddy purchased by the government till date in the ongoing KMS 2024-25, amounts to Rs 19800 crore benefitting 4 lakh farmers, the ministry said.

Further, 4640 millers have applied for shelling of paddy and 4132 Millers have already been allotted work by the Punjab State Government.

The Procurement of Paddy for KMS 2024-25 commenced in Punjab from October 1, 2024 and 2927 designated mandis and temporary yards are operational throughout the State for smooth procurement from the farmers of Punjab.

The Central government has fixed an estimated target of 185 LMT for paddy procurement for the ongoing KMS 2024-25, which shall continue upto 30.11.2024.

The Consumer Affairs Ministry stated that though the procurement commenced a bit late due to heavy rains in September and high moisture content in paddy, it is back on track and has picked up in full swing now.

Recently, the Food minister Prahlad Joshi has stated recently that sufficient storage is being created in Punjab, the biggest contributor to the central pool grain stock where paddy procurement so far has dropped 25 per cent to 7.32 MT during October, as compared to 9.74 MT in the same period last season against an arrival of 8.14 MT of grain.