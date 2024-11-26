5G subscribers in India to grow 3X to 970 million by 2030

A recent report said the number of 5G subscribers in India is expected to grow threefold to 970 million, accounting for 74% of the total mobile customer base in the country by 2030.

According to Ericsson’s ConsumerLab research report, simultaneously Generative AI applications are emerging as a key driving factor for 5G performance.

The report estimates 5G subscriptions in India to reach over 270 million by the end of 2024, accounting for 23% of the total mobile subscriptions in the country.

As per the report, global 5G subscriptions are expected to reach almost 2.3 billion by the end of 2024, amounting to 25% of all global mobile subscriptions and 6.3 billion by 2030.

The number of smartphone owners who use GenAI apps is expected to increase in the next five years.

“About 67% of 5G smartphone users in India are expected to use Gen AI apps weekly within the next five years,” the report said.

It further said that smartphone users in India are willing to pay extra for video calling, streaming and online payments, for a guaranteed performance.