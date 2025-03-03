Haryana achieves significant growth in GST collection

Under the able leadership of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who is also the Excise and Taxation Minister of the state, the Excise and Taxation Department has achieved significant growth in the collection of Goods and Services Tax (GST).

In February 2025, gross GST revenue of Rs 1,83,646 crore was collected in the country, which is 9.1 per cent more than the GST revenue of the same month last year, according to an official statement issued on Monday.

At the same time, the gross GST collection in Haryana in February 2025 is Rs 9,925 crore, while in February 2024, it was Rs 8,269 crore, which shows an increase of 20 per cent.

This is double the national growth average of 10 per cent. Haryana remains among the top 5 states in the country in GST collection, along with Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu.

Giving information, a government spokesperson said this not only reflects the success of the tax reform policy of the Haryana Government but it is also an important step towards ensuring the development of the state.

Haryana had also shown the highest growth rate among the big states in January 2025. The increase in GST collection reflects economic progress. Under the leadership of the Chief Minister, the Excise and Taxation Department will continue to progress in the same way and will make Haryana a strong state at the economic and financial level.

The Excise and Taxation Department contributes more than 80 per cent of the total revenue of the state under the heads SGST, Excise Duty, and VAT. During April 2024- February 2025, the Excise and Taxation Department has collected Rs 57,125 crore, which is more than 90 per cent of the total Budget target amounting to Rs 63,348 crore for the year 2024-25, and the department is all set to exceed the Budget target.

The government spokesperson said revenue is an important source for the government, which provides the necessary funds to develop various government projects, provides civic services, and encourages the development of the country and the state.

The Excise and Taxation Department is trying to collect more revenue than the target set for the department in the state budget so that there is no shortage of funds for developmental works in the state. Such efforts of the department enhance the strength of the state government and take the state to the heights of economic development.